Wednesday: Another gorgeous afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are chilly this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s around the Savannah Metro and upper 30s to lower 40s further inland. Sunshine sends temperatures to near 70° by noon.
Temperatures are forecast to peak in the low to mid-70s by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains mostly sunny, dry and pleasant through this afternoon. It becomes cooler this evening as the sun sets; 60s, then 50s, quickly after sunset.
We’ll wake up to upper 40s and 50s Thursday morning with a continued mostly clear sky. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Mild, to warm, weather continues into the weekend with a mostly dry forecast remaining in-place. It was looking like Sunday could be quite a bit cooler, but, recent data has back off this idea.
There should still be a modest cool-down Sunday into early next week. But, the overall trend is for the cold front to be weaker. Wetter weather builds in heading into the middle of next week ahead of a stronger cold front.
Have a great day,
Cutter
