Claxton clinic preparing for increase in demand of COVID-19 vaccine

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s vaccine eligibility rules change starting Monday and groups administering the shots could be even busier.
Organizers of a Claxton clinic anticipate demand going up next week when Georgia’s eligibility requirements expand.
People who meet the current 1A Plus category came through Evans Memorial Hospital’s clinic at the Claxton Veterans Center. The hospital secured it’s first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and offered up doses for 1,200 people.
Next week, age requirements will drop down to 55 and older and include people with certain disabilities and medical conditions. Medical conditions could include asthma, kidney disease, diabetes, and others.
“We will begin next week offering clinics three days a week, trying to get people vaccinated here locally and across the Lowcountry,” said Evans Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Lee.
Lee encourages people to register online to reserve a time and help with social distancing.
