CrimeStoppers receiving more tips, giving more rewards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you witness a crime, but may be hesitant about telling police, you can turn to Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers.
They keep your identity anonymous and if that tip leads to an arrest, you get paid.
The Interim Executive Director says they recently gave out thousands of dollars in rewards to anonymous tipsters and hope to see the community continue to engage with them to put criminals where they belong.
Interim Executive Director for CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County, Brittany Harren, says at the beginning of the pandemic they saw a decrease in tips coming in, but in the first quarter of 2021, that’s changed.
“We had 187 anonymous tips from people on the call line and from the website. It’s not just a number of tips we’re seeing, but we’ve also had tips that have led to arrests,” Harren said.
The most recent arrest - this January. Jerome Mikell was wanted by Savannah Police after a December robbery at a Parker’s convivence store.
Last week CrimeStoppers issued two $2,500 rewards after anonymous tips led to his arrest.
CrimeStoppers is also seeing growth in the quality of tips they’re receiving. They say more people are sending them names, addresses, and makes and models of cars when sending in a tip.
Harren says their engagement with the community and the push from city and county leaders has played a major role.
“Mayor Van Johnson has been a very vocal proponent of CrimeStoppers and has told people numerous times to come forward and to speak and I think a combination of all of that is what really is led to an uptick in our tips, and I think that’s why we are also now seeing pretty consistent arrests for the tips as well.”
Over the last year, she says CrimeStoppers has worked to build relationships with leaders and even have families who’ve been affected by crimes committed come forward for their help.
“Crimestoppers definitely works. It definitely pays and we want everyone to utilize us as a resource.”
Harren says an additional reward for an anonymous tip is expected this month.
Crimestoppers has also seen an increase in people following up on tips they’ve already given and providing more information. If you have any information on a case or want to send or call in a tip to CrimeStoppers, you can visit their website.
