Educators in Beaufort Co. vaccinated in mass distribution

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Educators in Beaufort County, South Carolina have the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Hundreds of teachers and staff members from all over Beaufort County School District were able to come to Battery Creek High School gym and get their first COVID-19 vaccine. They say it’s been a long time coming.
“Pfizer vaccine, we have 700 doses today, we’re hoping to give out all 700,” said Russell Baxley. Beaufort Memorial CEO.
The event was planned in just 48 hours and allowed anyone that worked in the school district to get vaccinated.
“It’s their personal choice whether they want to take the vaccine or not, we just want to be in a position to provide the opportunity for them to do that,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.
Many teachers at Battery Creek say it was an opportunity they could not pass up.
“It’s important because I have many contributing factors and I was worried about it,” said teacher Harold Rivers.
“I was very excited. I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said teacher Kate Baskwell.
Many teachers never stopped going to school.
”We are ready to get it. You know, most of the teachers have been in school working. We wear our masks, everything we’re supposed to. We sanitize, and this is just another defense to help us keep schools open.”
They believe the high concentration school requires means vaccines are vital.
“Relieved. I was very relieved when I heard. I feel like when you have large numbers of people congregating like we do in schools and hundreds of people at a time then we should take all precautions to be vaccinated and safe.”
Their follow up vaccine was automatically scheduled which means in just about three weeks hundreds of teachers in Beaufort County will be fully vaccinated.
