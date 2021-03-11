Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male whose body was discovered on March 10.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is being investigated as a homicide.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing any more information at this time.
The sheriff’s office has not shared the location of the victim’s body, the victim’s name, age, or approximate time of death.
They are asking anyone with information to call police.
