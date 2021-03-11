Liberty Co. residents will vote on ESPLOST during special election

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Liberty County head to the polls on March 16 for a special election.
The ballot will include a referendum on continuing an Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST.
The ESPLOST is not new or an additional tax. It would just be an extension of the sales tax already collected on purchases in Liberty County. Which means every time you or a visitor buys something in the county, one-cent goes back to Liberty County schools.
Voters have already approved five ESPLOSTs. The most recent one passing in May 2016, with 68 percent of the vote.
“We are just so fortunate in Liberty County for our citizens to support this. We’ve been able to do several things,” Liberty County Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry said.
The current sales tax, which expires June 30, 2022, helped the district install digital signs, upgrade technology, and renovate tennis courts and both high schools’ tracks.
Superintendent Perry says the continuation of ESPLOST will, once again, fund capital projects.
“Roofs on our buildings, HVCs in our building, changing the air, the ventilation in our schools,” he said.
According to the school district, if passed, the ESPLOST SIX collection period will be between July 2022 and June 2027, with $54 million expected to be raised.
Dr. Perry is hopeful voters see the importance of ESPLOST, and what it could mean if it is not approved.
“We would have to find another way to be able to do those projects,” he said.
Early voting in Hinesville and Midway wraps up Friday, and the special election is on March 16.
