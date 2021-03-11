More South Carolina nursing homes can open for visits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More South Carolinians can visit family members and friends in nursing homes as coronavirus cases drop and vaccinations ramp up.
Officials said Wednesday that updated guidelines mean most of the state’s nursing homes will have to allow in-person, indoor visitation. The criteria long-term care facilities must consider include whether community spread of the virus is low in the local county and if there have been no COVID-19 cases at the facility in the last 14 days.
The state health department says most people living and working in long-term care facilities have now had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
