New nursing home visitation guidelines in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Department of Health officials announced the state would be relaxing some of its restrictions for nursing homes.
Based on new guidelines, more people in nursing homes will be able to see their loved ones. The state received federal approval to change those guidelines about when visits are allowed in a facility. About 40 more facilities will be able to have visitors.
Nursing homes must have no COVID cases in the past two weeks and use proper safety protocol.
An assisted living facility in Beaufort discussed how their residents have responded to finding out they can go visit their loved ones inside the facility.
For the first time in nearly a year, families are able to come into nursing facilities and visit their loved one’s face-to-face.
“It has been a long, arduous road over the last year,” Summit Place Executive Director Eric Fennell said.
DHEC and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster have now changed their policies. Indoor visitation is allowed in nursing home facilities. Things are not exactly back to normal; there are still a few restrictions. Mainly, visitation cannot be allowed if there have been any COVID cases in the last two weeks, precautions are not being followed, or the county positivity rate is above 10 percent.
“It’s all about our residents and getting them both the care and also the social interaction with their families, as necessary.”
At Summit Place in Beaufort, residents may meet with their families inside the activities room. Today was their first day visiting inside since March 23 of last year. In that time, residents have had to stay socially distanced even sitting at their own table at mealtimes. The director of the organization says everyone is excited they are now allowed to welcome their families back inside.
“Anytime that we don’t have freedom of movement it makes it very difficult. And when we can have visitation opening, it’s been electric here in the community.”
The facility is allowing indoor visitation must brief visitors on their COVID-19 precautions, make sure precautions are being followed, schedule visits, and restrict visitors to two people per resident.
