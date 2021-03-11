Savannah City Council delays vote on homeless shelter proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council pulled a highly debated issue off their agenda Thursday.
They were set to vote on a special use permit to allow the Salvation Army to bring a shelter to Augusta Avenue. But tabled the discussion.
Originally council was set to address this issue late into their meeting but took time right from the start to pull it from the agenda.
Though doing so caused some confusion.
We told you about how the Salvation Army was looking for a special use permit to bring an emergency shelter and transitional housing to the area.
But neighbors and more were against the idea saying District One needs economic help.
But after concerns were raised about an alternative land proposal for the site, the city manager says he needs to look into it.
“I would recommend that we delay this 30 days. I think there’s been an issue raised about an alternate development proposal and we should look at that proposal and the originator of it and see whether or not there’s a potential conflict of interest and in that time period, I’ll come back to you and report on the materials of the documents that we have about that request and then I believe that we can come back to this without any questions. It’s my job as the manager to make sure that the cities interests are protected and there’s no question about the process. So I’d recommend that we do have a 30-day delay for that purpose,” said City Manager Michael Brown.
Now the vote to delay did happen quickly, and council members said there were a number of residents in the council chambers wishing to speak on the topic.
But that never happened as the mayor explained the public comment period had closed and they were set to vote.
While the item will be continued for 30 days, getting to that point caused some confusion and frustration for council.
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Bernetta Lanier said there were several community members who came to speak on the issue and they didn’t like the last minute change.
Mayor Van Johnson said the public comment portion was closed as they were set to vote. Gibson-Carter also questioned if this was a trick.
Here’s a portion of the exchange after the vote.
Alicia Blakely: “I would like to make a substitute motion.”
Mayor Johnson: “I am already carrying a motion.”
Kesha Gibson-Carter: “Mayor Johnson (Several interruptions as zoom call delayed) Sir, how is it that we can adopt the agenda and entertain an item at the same time?”
Mayor Johnson: “Because the city manager, this is to adopt the agenda. The city manager has asked in adopting the agenda that we do not hear 33 today, that we do that until 30 days. We’ve done this on a number of occasions on different items. The city manager requested that and so.”
Bernetta Lanier: “This agenda change is keeping with the rules or the policies of how we change the agenda?”
Mayor Johnson: “It is appropriate so it’s been moved and seconded and I’ve asked alderman to indicate by showing of hands.”
Alicia Blakely: “Can we do another motion Mr. Mayor?”
Mayor Johnson: “There is a motion on the floor actually I believe it’s already carried. Did you get the number Mr. Massey.”
“I did.”
Alderwoman Gibson-Carter felt they didn’t get proper time to discuss the motion before voting.
Council did vote 6-3 to table the item for 30 days.
