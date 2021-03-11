Savannah City Council delays vote on homeless shelter proposal

“I would recommend that we delay this 30 days. I think there’s been an issue raised about an alternate development proposal and we should look at that proposal and the originator of it and see whether or not there’s a potential conflict of interest and in that time period, I’ll come back to you and report on the materials of the documents that we have about that request and then I believe that we can come back to this without any questions. It’s my job as the manager to make sure that the cities interests are protected and there’s no question about the process. So I’d recommend that we do have a 30-day delay for that purpose,” said City Manager Michael Brown.