Savannah PD investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
SPD officials say around 11:45 p.m., an adult male victim walked into St. Joseph’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They say the shooting appears to have occurred at Ramsey Run Apartments on Shawnee Street, but continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips are also accepted online at CrimeStoppers’ online tip portal.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.