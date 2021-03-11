SC reports 359 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the latest test results for COVID-19 with 359 new confirmed cases.
DHEC also reported 184 new probable cases; 38 confirmed and seven probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 452,004 confirmed cases, 77,388 probable cases, 7,803 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 14,211 individual test results with a positive rate of 6.4%.
To date, the state has performed 6,244,875 COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.