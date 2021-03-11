Southwest Airlines begins service at Savannah/Hilton Head airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a monumental day for the region as Southwest Airlines officially begins service to and from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Airport officials say this is a big win for the area and the start of a long-term partnership.
Despite the pandemic slowing down travel across the globe, the Savannah airport thinks, in recent years, their growth is still taking off.
For anyone who wants to travel into and out of the Hostess City, you now have even more options. For the last 20 years, airport officials say they have been waiting and working toward bringing Southwest Airlines to the airport.
The airline offers five non-stop destinations. There are also 40 one-stop destinations.
As the first plane touched down on the tarmac, those involved in the partnership say the airline will stay as long as enough travelers use it.
“They’ll only stay and grow if we fill those planes both ways, but we’re excited about the opportunity to make new friends and bring more people to the community,” said Joe Marinelli, with Visit Savannah.
“It’s a place where people want to go, so it’s going to stimulate traffic from a lot of those places and then for people who live here in Savannah it’s going to open up the network. That means more passengers on more flights. That means more planes in the air and frankly that means more trips for our flight attendants and pilots which is our ultimate goal here,” Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing Bill Tierney said.
One-way fares are starting at $49.
The airline will offer the following nonstop flights:
- Two daily to Baltimore/Washington
- One daily to Chicago (Midway)
- One daily to Nashville
- One daily to Houston (Hobby)
- One daily to Dallas (Love Field)
Tickets are available now at southwest.com.
