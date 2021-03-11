SPD investigating after teen found shot in 2100 block of Harden St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a teen was found shot in the 2100 block of Harden Street on Wednesday night.
Police have Harden Street blocked off near 40th Street. They say they believe the shooting occurred at another location. They are working to determine where it happened.
The male teen was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police say they responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. after a shot spotter call. While looking in the area, they found the victim.
WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.
