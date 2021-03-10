St. Patrick’s Day travel boon still expected on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is just one week away and that means the beaches are about to get a lot more crowded.
“We do know that people are coming in for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” said Dru Brown, with Island Time HHI.
Until last week, Hilton Head thought it would not be having any sort of celebration for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We are, you know, St. Patrick’s Day is always such a popular weekend and with the weather what it is, we do expect we’re seeing an uptick in reservations for both homes and villas and hotels,” said Charlie Clark, with the Bluffton Chamber.
Now, the St. Patrick’s Day Committee has announced there will be a boat parade starting at the mouth of the Broad River and ending at Shelter Cove.
“Especially, since they had to change the parade, it’s a really great way to get people out into the environment, so we are just trying to give people the right information and we are really excited for the boat parade. It is going to be a really good time,” said Brown.
And the island says people will be coming to the area to celebrate.
“We are seeing a really heavy increase in last minute bookings. We’ve almost filled up our entire inventory of nighttime rentals.”
Restaurants and hotels say they have been preparing for the start of the busy season.
“Our restaurants are ready. Safety precautions are in place.”
They are expecting people will come to Hilton Head from all over the country.
“You know, there is definitely pent-up demand for travel.”
And they believe St. Patrick’s Day will show that.
