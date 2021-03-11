Thursday: Our waring-trend gets a boost!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly and mostly clear across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; though, warmer than the past several mornings. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s.
Sunshine pushes temperatures into the low and mid-70s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon between 2:30 and 4 p.m. A couple communities may hit 80°, under lots of sunshine. The air remains dry-feeling with a pleasant breeze.
Temperatures cool, quickly, through the 70s as the sun begins to set and into the 60s around dinner-time then 50s through the rest of the evening. We’ll wake up to 40s and 50s Friday morning, under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures re-bound into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon. It will be a bit cooler along the immediate coast, though.
The warmer weather pattern persists through the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Wetter weather builds in heading into the middle of next week as another strong cold front approaches.
Have a wonderful Thursday,
Cutter
