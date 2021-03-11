World #1 Johnson returning to RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Dustin Johnson will make his return to Harbour Town for the 53rd RBC Heritage this April, the tournament announced Thursday.
It will be the fourth straight appearance in the tournament for the South Carolina native and 2020 FedEx Cup Champion.
Johnson fired four rounds in the 60s at the 2020 Heritage, finishing 17th at -15. He led the 2019 Heritage after three rounds, but a 77 on Sunday dropped him to 28th. He finished 16th in 2018 in what was his first appearance in the tournament since 2009.
Johnson claimed his second major championship in 2020, winning his first Masters. The former Coastal Carolina standout also won the Tour Championship en route to earning his first FedEx Cup.
The 53rd RBC Heritage takes place April 12-18, 2021 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
