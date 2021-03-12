Appointments available for several COVID vaccine clinics on Saturday in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several locations have COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this weekend.
Hospice Savannah will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone currently eligible in Georgia, that includes educators, school staff and childcare workers. There are still several appointments open for Saturday.
All vaccines will be given at the Gulfstream building at 171 Crossroads Parkway. Sign up by clicking here.
Also, the Coastal Health District says appointments are available for six different vaccine clinics happening this Saturday in Chatham County.
The Coastal Health District says the first availability of the vaccines were given to educators, school staff and childcare workers. But now the remaining appointments are available for anyone who is currently eligible.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has made a webpage with COVID-19 vaccination information. You can see that page by clicking here.
