Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina House has given key approval to a pair of bills that make it easier to have beer and wine delivered to homes and to pick up alcoholic drinks with curbside service.
Both proposals were pushed after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people go out to eat and shop.
One bill passed on a 84-27 vote allows beer and wine to be delivered to homes on the same day they are ordered.
The delivery driver would need to check and scan the buyer’s identification. The second bill passed 99-14 allows restaurants to include alcohol when delivering meals as part of curbside pickup.
Last month, Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, said the bills would benefit groups such as working mothers and the elderly.
“Working mothers, mothers who had busy schedules who were already having Shipt and Instacart and have their groceries delivered and they needed to be able to have beer and wine, but since the COVID crisis the elderly individuals didn’t feel comfortable going to the store,” Bernstein said in February.
But others, including the State Law Enforcement Division, raised concerns about the bills making it easier for minors to gain access to alcohol. SLED also worried it might be harder to track illegal sales.
The bills will go to the Senate after one more routine vote.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.