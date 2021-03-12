Chatham Co. Commission updated on year long COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While COVID-19 has changed our St. Patrick’s Day plans, the battle against the infectious disease looks much different now than it did a year ago.
Here in Chatham County COVID-19 cases continue to drop. Health Leaders tell county commissioners they are starting to see some positive trends.
“This is very good for the first time since November 8th that we’ve been below ten, less than ten is okay, less than five would be a lot better,” said Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown.
It’s been months since we have had less than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people. We also have reduced community transmission though we still sit above 100 which is the governor’s threshold for communities to create a mask mandate.
With positive progress Chairman Chester Ellis is asking we keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and socially distance as we enjoy St. Patrick’s Day.
“If we don’t take those minimal steps we’re going to be here longer than what we want to be in here so please be safe. Enjoy yourself, enjoy St. Patrick, but please be safe,” said Chairman Ellis.
So far Chatham County has given more than 105,000 vaccine doses and Nurse Manager Tammi Brown says that will only keep going up.
“We expect that all vaccine providers will be very busy for several weeks, but hopefully we can vaccinate all those in these new groups within two to three weeks,” said Brown.
Part of that will be possible thanks to a state-run mass clinic coming to Gulfstream on St. Patrick’s Day. CEMA is set to help as they operate Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Right now appointments are not open for scheduling at the moment, I suspect that that will become available over the weekend,” said CEMA Director Dennis Jones.
Leaders say the state’s site will be in addition to the countless other local clinics, meaning there will be several places to get a vaccine in the coming days.
The Coastal Health District did work with a number of local vaccine providers to offer 7 clinics tomorrow.
They were intended to be just for school staff, but there were still lots of spots open, so they opened it to anyone who currently qualifies for the vaccine in Georgia.
Most of the clinics will be using Johnson & Johnson’s one dose shot.
Pooler Pharmacy is one of the providers who was eager to help and still has several appointments open.
This will be their first vaccine event after struggling to get a shipment because of demand.
“It’s just exciting. We have been eagerly waiting to finally be able to help the community and we’re just so excited to be able to contribute in some small way,” said Pharmacist Josh Greeson with Pooler Pharmacy.
They plan to give out 600 doses of the vaccine in a drive-thru style.
If you are eligible, you can sign up here.
