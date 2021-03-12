Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High continues to dominate our weather today. The high remains off the southeast coast through Saturday. This will allow for much warmer temps and only a few clouds. We’ll see more clouds Sunday but our next rain chance returns Monday. That’s when a cold front will stall over the area Sunday night into Monday. The front should move a little further north Tuesday but another cold front will move in from the west Wednesday into Friday. This will keep lots of clouds around and a chance for showers everyday.