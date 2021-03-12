Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High continues to dominate our weather today. The high remains off the southeast coast through Saturday. This will allow for much warmer temps and only a few clouds. We’ll see more clouds Sunday but our next rain chance returns Monday. That’s when a cold front will stall over the area Sunday night into Monday. The front should move a little further north Tuesday but another cold front will move in from the west Wednesday into Friday. This will keep lots of clouds around and a chance for showers everyday.
Today will be sunny and mild. Highs 73-81.
Tonight will mostly clear, lows 52-55.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: W winds at 5 kts becoming S at 5-10 kts this afternoon then increasing to 10 kts late. Seas at 2-3 ft. Tonight: S at 10 kts becoming SW after midnight, seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: SW winds at 5-10 kts becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
