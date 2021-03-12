Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Bulloch County teachers and other staff got their vaccinations Friday afternoon.
This marks the first of two drive through clinics for Bulloch County teachers and staff to get their vaccinations.
Health department staff took information from school district employees in line to get their COVID-19 shots. The school district scheduled the clinic after the state opened up doses for K-12 educators.
Bulloch Schools say they opted for the Johnson & Johnson brand because they’re single dose versions and the state earmarked them for K-12 workers.
“Honestly, I was nervous at first but I talked to some friends and talked to my doctor and they answered my questions,” said teacher Debby Redwine.
The school district partnered with the Bulloch County health department to host two of these drive through clinics. The Redwines say the whole thing took less than 30 minutes, but gives them security in the classroom and beyond.
“We’re looking at doing some traveling this summer and we didn’t want to run in to any travel instructions and stuff,” said teacher David Redwine.
A school district spokesperson says they deliberately held these on Friday so the teachers and staff would have the weekend to deal with any temporary side affects. They’ll hold an additional smaller clinic to cover the bus drivers who’re still working this time of day.
