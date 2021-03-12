Eviction moratorium expiring in March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big deadline is looming for people who are unable to make rent because of the pandemic and are protected from being evicted.
A CDC order is set to expire this month.
The eviction moratorium protects tenants from being evicted who are unable to make full rent payments because of specific reasons related to the pandemic.
The reasons are outlined in the order.
In Chatham County, it’s estimated there are thousands of dispossessory cases have been filed during the pandemic and are pending in the courts.
Attorney Shaina Thompson who works on those cases for Georgia Legal Services explained what’s at stake.
“The CDC is still allowing people to file evictions so come March 31st we are going to have a tsunami of evictions take place. We are planning for it not be extended and that’s the safest thing to do, and we’re telling our clients to prepare for it not to be extended,” Thompson said.
Past deadlines have been extended - but the decision usually happens just a day or two before the deadline. Chatham County Magistrate Judge Michael Barker has said in the past that if the CDC order expires - the court will start scheduling hearings - beginning with the oldest cases.
If you are in need of rental assistance or help with utility costs because of the pandemic - call the numbers on your screen.
Dial 2-1-1 to reach the United Way of the Coastal Empire
You can also call the Economic Opportunity of Savannah-Chatham County - dial 912-438-8077.
When you call, be prepared to answer questions and provide documentation to prove your need.
