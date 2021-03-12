First night of Plant Riverside’s multi-day St. Patrick’s festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the first day of Plant Riverside’s six-day festival celebrating the Season of St. Patrick.
The City of Savannah and Plant Riverside expect quite a crowd this weekend and next week as well.
Plant Riverside says they will be enforcing COVID-19 protocols and taking extra measures to keep everyone safe. City leaders say they will be taking their own steps to protect residents and visitors.
The city installed fencing around the Plant Riverside area. They say it is there to give law enforcement and emergency personnel an access route to the riverfront. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he made the call to put it up.
He says the city is doing this in response to the festival at Plant Riverside. He also says areas of the riverfront owned by the city will be monitored.
The mayor says with the weather being nice and hotel occupancy at 90 percent, he wants to remind people we are still in the middle of a pandemic and to do what they can to keep city employees, those working in the hospitality, and tourism industries safe.
“Obviously, it poses a huge public safety risk and super spreader risk,” Mayor Johnson said. “I was absolutely serious when I said the City of Savannah will do whatever we can to ensure that people are safe. We have come too far; we are working hard. Too many people have sacrificed and too many businesses are working with us diligently to ensure that Savannah is able to be open and stay safe.”
As far as enforcement goes, Mayor Johnson says the city will be enforcing their mask mandate, looking for violations to the city’s alcohol ordinance and state agencies will enforce rules coming from the governor’s office.
The mayor says they don’t want to shut anything down or enforce a citywide curfew, but they will if things do get out of control.
