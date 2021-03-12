Fundraising effort in honor of Bluffton shooting victim

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One week after the deadly shooting that took the life of a Bluffton High School student, the community has come together to help memorialize D’won Fields, Jr.
Every day Fields walked into work his coworkers say he did it with a smile. Now they are trying to honor that smile and his memory while helping his family.
Fields was more than just a coworker to the staff at Kilwins Bluffton.
“I just keep expecting him to come through the door and see him again,” coworker Kristen Mariott said.
“He knew how to just make us laugh or help us out in any way that he could.”
Now that he is gone, they want to make sure he’s never forgotten.
“We started a trade school scholarship fund. We’ve had over 50,000 people reach out that they want to help in some way so we felt like we should lead the effort,” Fields’ boss, Jake Higgins said.
Fields had just decided he wanted to go to trade school to be a welder. And although he won’t get that opportunity, his coworkers want to make sure someone does.
“Just in the last couple of days we are over $10,000, we’ve had a lot of people, corporate sponsors, friends of mine who are also going to donate.”
Kilwins has set up a scholarship fund to honor those who want to follow in Fields’ footsteps.
“As the staff and myself we are going to be in charge every year for however long it takes, many years to chat, to pick the recipients of that scholarship each year.”
Footsteps also being followed by his coworkers n his signature tie-dye crocs.
“Fields wore crocs to work sometimes, and he also worked at crocs here at the outlet and he loved those so we all got matching crocs.”
They say it is just one more way they can keep his memory alive.
“There’s not a Day that goes by that I don’t miss DJ.”
There is a memorial that has been set up to help Fields’ family and the scholarship fund will help students who want to go to trade school.
