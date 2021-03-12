Hearing for former Jesup police chief on Monday, open to the public

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup’s former police chief, Mike Lane, was terminated after three former female employees filed a lawsuit accusing Lane of sexual harassment.
Lane is scheduled to have a hearing and it will be open to the public. It is important to note that this isn’t a court proceeding. Lane filed an appeal on February 18 to have a hearing in front of Jesup’s Grievance Committee.
The city’s employee handbook states that any employee subject to disciplinary action has that right to appeal. Lane was suspended on Feb. 3 after a lawsuit was filed against him.
According to a civil complaint, three female employees accuse Lane of a pattern of preying on young female employees, including lewd, sexually suggestive comments and unwanted physical touching. The lawsuit also includes accusations that Lane tried to talk those employees into having sex with him. Lane was terminated on Feb. 11.
“We think the sanction that was imposed against him was inappropriate,” Lane’s attorney, Hugh McCullough said.
Lane’s attorney could not go into detail but says he plans to present those reasons to the Grievance Committee.
“I just feel like there was an awful lot that was not presented. Chief Lane did not have an opportunity to rebut any of the allegations made against him, and this is his opportunity to do that,” McCullough said.
The city handbook states the committee must have a majority of the vote to take action concerning an employee including but not limited to “reinstatement with or without full compensation lost, if any, reprimand, suspension or dismissal from the service of the city.”
It goes on to say that a copy of the decision should be given to the employee three days after the hearing, and it is final.
That hearing is open to the public. It will be at Cracker Williams Community Center on March 15 at 9:30 a.m.
