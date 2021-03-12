Jesup-native named Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern freshman and Wayne County graduate, Terren Ward, has been named the 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Freshman of The Year, the league announced on Thursday.
Ward averaged 7.9 points per game and was the Eagles’ leading scorer in Sun Belt Conference games.
According to a release from Georgia Southern’s athletic department, Ward is also the first player to earn a major award from Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball since Georgia Southern joined the league in 2014-15.
“This is a huge honor that the Sun Belt has bestowed upon Terren,” Georgia Southern Head Coach Anita Howard said in the release. “I am extremely thrilled to not only have one phenomenal freshman like Terren, but to have several great freshmen that will continue to lift our program. Terren has always said that she wants to be great, that she wants little girls to know her name, and she wants to win! She has definitely put in the work to build upon that goal as a freshman. The Sun Belt has yet to see what she is fully capable of and I’m glad she’s doing it in an Eagle jersey! The sky’s the limit for this baby! We’re blessed to have T3!”
The women’s basketball team made an early exit from the SBC Tournament, finishing the 2020-21 season at 11-13 overall and return the majority of their roster.
