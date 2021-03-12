Liberty Co. school staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia educators started getting their COVID-19 vaccines this week. The Liberty County School System held its first vaccination clinic Friday afternoon.
Quick and painless. That is how many Liberty County school staff described their experience with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“It was better than the flu vaccine.”
Hinesville doctor Robert Carter volunteered to vaccinate around 46 people, those who work at the school district’s central office and Pre-K teachers.
“It allows us to stagger our staff a little bit and allow us to maybe not all feel bad on the same day, give us the weekend to recover, and hopefully come back that Monday ready to go,” LCSS Lead Nurse Kim Halverson said.
Staff members say they were eager to get vaccinated so they could get back to some sense of normalcy.
“The beginning of what’s going to be the new normal because I know it’s not going to be the same. It’s got to be better than walking around fearing everything and worried about what’s going to happen to my family,” Behavior Modification Specialist Marsha Jackson said.
The school district is holding a mass vaccination event for more teachers and school staff Saturday at Liberty County High. District leaders say close to 400 people have signed up.
