Nonprofits showing support for homeless shelter proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some community organizations that serve the homeless in the community are in favor of not only a proposed shelter, but also transitional housing a special use permit will allow in Savannah.
West Savannah non profit organizations like West Savannah Community Organization have served the area for several years.
They’ve expressed their approval for a proposed homeless shelter on Augusta Avenue.
“We embrace that we will eventually work together as a neighborhood at the end of the day when everybody who has been in an uproar goes home. At the end of the day we will still live here and we will still get along with that as they build and develop,” said Marsha Buford, President of West Savannah Community Organization.
Buford says residents she talked to agree the proposed site would only uplift the area by bringing transitional housing, community programs, and potential community partnerships.
She doesn’t believe it will negatively impact their community.
“I think when you see the big picture - what they really want to do. Not come in and be a power to a weak people. Not come in and be overbearing, but to work with us. I don’t think they’re coming to destroy the neighborhood.”
Georgette Jackson is the Founder and CEO of Divine Rest which focuses on assisting single homeless women.
She does not live in West Savannah but serves the homeless community there and around Savannah. Jackson says the proposed shelter would be an asset for the area.
“We have a huge homeless population and the homeless just need some help. And some people say they don’t want them in their backyard. You don’t want them in your front yard. So where do you want them to go,” said Jackson.
Both Buford and Jackson hope city council approves the special use permit to help people who need it the most.
“Wouldn’t that be great to see that we care about everybody. We care about our community. We care about all citizens and just have that as a place to show people that, look what we’re doing. We care about our own,” said Jackson.
