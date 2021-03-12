Portal tabs Coffee assistant as next head football coach

“I have loved this game since I was five years old, and I have dreamed of being a head football coach for a long time,” said McEachin in the release. “As soon as I heard the position was open I felt an immediate draw to it. I discussed it with my wife, we started praying, and everything from there just fell into place. I’ve heard great things about the administration, Dr. (Julie) Blackmar and Mr. (Justin) Chester, the school, the students and the community.”