Savannah businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah businesses are preparing for what they hope is the start of a busy spring season.
Leaders with the Savannah Downtown Business Association say the outlook is positive.
This time last year, Savannah business owners could only speculate as to how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect them, their employees, and their livelihood.
“We just weren’t sure at this time last year. We started making some serious decisions about staffing and that sort of thing. It’s about the time that we decided to kind of close our businesses down. So, as that relates to how things are this year...night and day,” said Carey Ferrara, Gaslight Group.
With a year to have safety protocols in place, and the vaccine rollout accelerating, business leaders are hopeful to see more visitors this year.
“The last several weekends I think have been a good indicator of what to expect, and have almost served as a practice run for many of our businesses. We’ve seen those increases in visitor traffic over the weekends and we’re fully anticipating that’s what it will be like for this weekend, next week, and through the following weekend,” said Jackie Schott, Exec. Director, SDBA.
“It’s been sunny, it’s been beautiful...we expect to be busy. Not Saint Patrick’s Day busy, but we do expect to be very busy,” Ferrara said.
