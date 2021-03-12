Savannah private schools begin vaccinating staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers and staff from several Savannah private schools joined together Friday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school community was included in the expansion that started this past Monday.
Several schools who started in-person learning in August got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. They say it is a day they’ve been waiting for.
“It makes me so very proud that we are able to do this for our teachers and it make me so proud of our community for saying that teachers matter and that this is so important,” St. Vincent’s Academy President Mary Ann Hogan said.
Staff from several local private schools, from Benedictine Military School to St Vincent’s and more, got 160 shots of Moderna’s vaccine thanks to their partnership with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.
“We are very, very pleased to be able to support this vaccination effort and it’s going to dramatically help,” Benedictine Headmaster Father Frank Ziemkiewicz said.
BC says they have several layers of protection to ensure a safe fully in-person schedule from masking to screening but soon they will have another. Nearly 90 percent of the school’s staff will be vaccinated.
“We have been very successful to date with respect to the procedures, but beyond any question of a doubt this is one more level a very strong level or protection,” Father Ziemkiewicz said.
Leaders at St. Vincent echo the significance and confidence the vaccine gives them to continue serving students. The president says they will have close to 90 percent of their staff vaccinated thanks to events like this.
“This is a dose of hope and this really helps us to say there is an end in sight and this year that has been so uncertain and unprecedented as we all know is hopefully coming to an end very soon,” Hogan said.
Staff who got their vaccine Friday will return for their second dose in a month.
