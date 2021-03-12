SC reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, more than double Thursday’s total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in the number of newly-detected cases of COVID-19 based on the latest test results.
DHEC reported 756 new and 152 probable cases; 10 confirmed and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 453,093 confirmed cases, 77,787 probable cases, 7,814 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable deaths.
Friday’s report tallied the results of 23,541 individual test results that the agency received on Wednesday that showed a positive rate of 4.9%.
To date, the state has performed 6,276,613 COVID-19 tests.
