Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen from Savannah business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah small business owner is now trying to pick up the pieces after his store was broken into early Friday morning.
The burglars making off with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise. Many of the items, one of a kind.
Off the Wave has been in Savannah for four years.
“We specialize in vintage clothing and streetwear and sneakers as well,” said store owner Joshua McCray.
After being shut down for eight months due to the pandemic, they finally opened their new location on East Bay Street this past November. A dream come true for owner McCray.
“I’m a schoolteacher, I don’t make a whole bunch of money. So, every little dime that I’ve made over the years I try and invest back into the business.”
So, when he got the call that his business had been broken into, “you know just to see all the hard work get messed up, it sucks.”
McCray’s security cameras were able to catch the wanted men in the act.
“They threw a brick through the window.”
What McCray believes were three men then quickly went inside and began grabbing everything they could.
In total, “we could’ve easily lost up to 20 to 30 thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise,” said McCray.
Making the loss that much more painful however, is the rarity of the items taken.
“So, for one person they might think, ‘oh, that’s just a vintage tee.’ But for me, it hurts even more because it’s one of one. I can’t replace it. That’s the thing that hurts the most is a lot of those things can’t be replaced.”
Despite the loss, McCray is staying positive. Offering this message and a bit of grace to those who did it.
“I’m not even mad at them. I just want them to know you messed with a business and you messed with a community of people who really support each other. If you knew what we’ve been doing and how we’ve helped people you probably wouldn’t have done this. But if you did, you know, that’s on you. That’s something they have to deal with, and God will deal with it whenever he has to deal with it.”
Savannah Police are investigating the incident. If you know anything or recognize the men from the security footage, you’re asked to call police at 912-525-3124.
As for Off the Wave, McCray says they’ll be closed for a few weeks to repair and rebuild.
If you’d like to help them in any way, McCray says the best way to contact them is through their Instagram page.
