Vidalia’s two-time state wrestling champ signs to Army

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Vidalia senior Tom Godbee signed to wrestle with Army, and became the first athlete from the school to receive an athletic scholarship to West Point.
Godbee was a two-time wrestling region and state champion, and a two-year starter for the football team, including being a team captain his senior season.
His 220 wrestling wins is a school record.
Godbee also becomes just the second Vidalia student to receive a Congressional Appointment to West Point.
Godbee said he visited West Point as a toddler with his family, but hasn’t been able to as a recruit due to the pandemic, but still, he knew that was the place for him.
“I remember the moment I found out. I knew I was going to be getting a call from the the coach, Coach [Kevin] Ward at West Point, and I was just in the living room with my family, and he asked me if I’d commit, and I said ‘yes sir, of course.’ I didn’t think twice about it.”
Godbee’s dad is a former Navy SEAL. His grandpa was also Navy, his brother is a Marine, and his uncle was Army, so he said serving his country is important to him.
