Vidalia’s two-time state wrestling champ signs to Army

Vidalia senior Tom Godbee signed to wrestle with Army, and became the first athlete from the school to receive an athletic scholarship to West Point.

By Lyndsey Gough | March 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 11:35 PM

Godbee was a two-time wrestling region and state champion, and a two-year starter for the football team, including being a team captain his senior season.

Godbee was a two-time wrestling region and state champion, and a two-year starter for the football team, including being a team captain his senior season.

His 220 wrestling wins is a school record.

Godbee also becomes just the second Vidalia student to receive a Congressional Appointment to West Point.

Godbee said he visited West Point as a toddler with his family, but hasn’t been able to as a recruit due to the pandemic, but still, he knew that was the place for him.

“I remember the moment I found out. I knew I was going to be getting a call from the the coach, Coach [Kevin] Ward at West Point, and I was just in the living room with my family, and he asked me if I’d commit, and I said ‘yes sir, of course.’ I didn’t think twice about it.”

Godbee’s dad is a former Navy SEAL. His grandpa was also Navy, his brother is a Marine, and his uncle was Army, so he said serving his country is important to him.

