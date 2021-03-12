Warm weekend ahead of our next rain chance!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re starting out our Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inland and temperatures closer to 50 degrees near Savannah.
Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute, mainly around the coast and waterways. Thankfully, our roads will all be dry, and we should have a nice sunrise!
Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 7:30AM I 0.2′ 1:47PM I 7.4′ 7:38PM
After a cool start, temperatures will quickly warm up throughout the morning. We’ll see low to mid 70s by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 80 degrees along with plenty of sunshine. We won’t see any record-breaking temperatures but will be about ten degrees above average for this time of the year. The evening will be comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset.
This weekend will be gorgeous with morning temperatures starting off in the lower 50s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. If you plan on going to the beaches, they won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The sunrise will be at 7:35 Sunday morning with sunset at 7:31PM
Next week starts off dry, but our pattern turns a bit more unsettles starting late Monday through midweek. There is an inconsistency on the system moving from Tuesday through Thursday, but rain chances are increasing. This includes Saint Patrick’s Day, which doesn’t look like a washout, but showers will be possible if you have outdoor plans. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
