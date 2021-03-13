Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Johnathon Leopard, 15, who ran away from the Beaufort Marine Institute on Honeybee Island Road earlier Saturday afternoon, according to a release.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, K-9 units and the Aviation Unit’s helicopter are searching the facility and surrounding area for Johnathan.
The Sheriff’s Office describes Johnathon as a Caucasian male who is 5′7″ tall, weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnathon was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, black shorts, socks and flip flops.
Anyone with information about Johnathon Leopard is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.
