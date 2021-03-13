SC reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in the number of newly-detected cases of COVID-19 based on the latest test results.
DHEC reported 571 new and 241 probable cases; 33 confirmed and eight probable death.
That brings the totals to 454,158 confirmed cases, 78,391 probable cases, 7,842 confirmed deaths and 1,028 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 36,679 individual test results that the agency received on Saturday that showed a positive rate of 3.6%.
To date, the state has performed 6,319,275 COVID-19 tests.
