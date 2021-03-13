Three injured after driver crashes into backyard in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested after running over three people in Long County early Saturday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the 300 block of Persimmons Blvd. NE.
A captain with the Long County Fire Department said a group of people were near a burn pit.
According to GSP, the driver ran over three people and hit a parked car.
Sgt. David Laff said two of the three people were flown to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and the third person was transported by ambulance.
Charges are pending for the driver.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and WTOC will continue to update as more information gets released.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.