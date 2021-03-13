Warm weather continues through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s for many inland communities this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year!
The sea breeze is pushing inland, which is quickly cooling off communities along and east of I-95. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s by the mid evening. High clouds are moving overhead, but we will remain dry tonight. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour tonight, as we “spring forward” at 2AM Sunday.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 9:47AM I 0.2′ 4:02PM I 7.6′ 9:55PM
Sunday’s sunrise in Savannah will be at 7:35AM due to the time change, but that also means we will keep the light out longer in the evening! We’ll see more clouds on Sunday compared to Saturday, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s with patchy fog ahead of afternoon highs once again in the lower 80s.
Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s at daybreak, but we’ll only see temperatures rise to about 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Isolated light showers are possible Monday afternoon, but heavy rain isn’t expected. There is a better chance for showers, including a thunderstorm or two, Tuesday afternoon and evening for inland communities west of I-95.
Scattered showers are possible on St. Patrick’s Day, but it won’t be a day where everyone sees rain. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. If you have outdoor plans, I would not cancel them yet.
A front moves in on Thursday, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. Cooler air filters in behind this front with morning lows in the lower 50s on Friday. This coming weekend looks cooler with morning lows in the 40s, highs in the lower 60s and just a slight chance of rain.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
