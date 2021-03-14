Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys

Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020 — the folky, alternative adventure “folklore” — is competing for the top honor, an award she first won in 2010 for “Fearless,” her breakthrough that helped established her as a bona fide pop star even though she sang country music. She won again in 2016 for “1989,” her first full-length pop album that dominated the charts with a bounty of hits.