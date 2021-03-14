Construction Education Foundation of Georgia brings job training program to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has trained more than a thousand workers through its Construction Ready program, with 97 percent of graduates landing a job at the end of training.
Now, the CEFGA is hoping to bring that same success to the Hostess City.
The City of Savannah announced today that Construction Ready is set to begin its first training in May.
“It’s not a job. It is a career opportunity.”
Opportunity was a word used quite often at Saturday’s announcement.
“If you’re in Savannah and you’re serious, keyword here is serious, then we’re going to create the opportunities for you to learn, to work, to be able to earn,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
The Construction Ready program is a free 20-day construction program that includes training, credentialing and job placement.
“These individuals that come into the Construction Ready program will earn eight industry-recognized credentials. So we are mainly a pre-training program for the contractors to get their foot in the door,” said Jamie Buck, Vice President of Construction Ready.
According to Michael Dunham, CEO of Associated General Contractors of Georgia, there are hundreds of construction job openings in Savannah.
“We have a huge need in our industry to fill a void of folks that are leaving our industry through retirement and entering the industry to learn a craft skill,” said Dunham.
For companies looking to hire more workers in the industry, the program expansion is great news.
“We can actually employ more Savannahians. I think that the labor force that I’ve seen come through here has been very, very promising,” said Michael Bastos of Hollywood Woodwork.
And in the end, it’s also a win for the state.
“Building a solid workforce in our state and the construction industry helps keep Georgia one of the best places to do business.”
Gov. Brian Kemp awarded $3.3 million from the CARES Act to fund the Construction Ready expansion. The first training session begins May 17.
