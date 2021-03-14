Cooler air ahead, storms possible this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was another warm afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Temperatures reached the low to mid 80s away from the beaches, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 70s by sunset (7:32PM) with comfortable weather continuing through the evening.
Monday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 4:22AM I 7.8′ 10:23AM I 1.0′ 4:37PM
Monday morning starts off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s at sunrise. Don’t forget, due to this weekend’s time change, Monday’s sunrise will be just after 7:30! We’ll see an onshore breeze and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, helping to keep us cooler than this weekend. Afternoon highs will top out near 70 degrees. A few light spotty showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, but they won’t impact any plans.
Temperatures start out near 60 degrees on Tuesday, with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s. There will be a good amount of rain to our west during the start of the day, but these showers will advance toward the coast during the evening. An embedded thunderstorm or two will be possible, especially along and north of I-16. Thankfully, the severe threat is low.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible on St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the mid 70s. If you have outdoor plans, I would have a backup plan indoors if possible. A few thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, especially west of I-95 but there will be some dry time during the day.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day: A cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing a band of showers and storms with it. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind and an isolated tornado or two. Timing will need to be fine-tuned, but right now it looks like the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
Cooler weather moves in on Friday with morning lows near 50 degrees and afternoon highs near 70 degrees. This weekend will be evening cooler with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
