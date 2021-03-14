SC reports 502 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in the number of newly-detected cases of COVID-19 based on the latest test results.
DHEC reported 502 new and 124 probable cases; 6 confirmed and zero probable death.
That brings the totals to 454,683 confirmed cases, 78,738 probable cases, 7,849 confirmed deaths and 1,026 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 18,196 individual test results that the agency received on Sunday that showed a positive rate of 4.6%.
To date, the state has performed 6,344,448 COVID-19 tests.
