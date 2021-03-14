SCCPSS staff receive COVID-19 vaccines from Pooler Pharmacy

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia educators are continuing to get their COVID-19 vaccines. On Saturday teachers and staff from Savannah-Chatham County Public School System got a little help from ten Chatham County healthcare providers.
One of them was Pooler Pharmacy, which was giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic was set up like a drive-thru. The owner says they were able to give out 500 doses to educators, as well as other Georgians eligible for the vaccine.
“Every shot that goes into an arm is just one step closer to getting back to the world that I want to live in and that I remember living in just a year ago. We’re just excited to help get our community protected and back to some sort of normalcy,” said Josh Greeson, owner of Pooler Pharmacy.
WTOC spoke to a Pooler Elementary School teacher who received her vaccine today. She says she didn’t even have to think twice about getting the vaccine. Now that she’s back inside the classroom, the vaccine is a way to protect herself and those around her.
“When you’re trying to teach third graders from across the room, attention spans and such, it doesn’t work. They want that relational and that closeness,” said Tina Schrambeck.
