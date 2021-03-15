Calvary Day Athletic Director, coach leaving at the end of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calvary Day School Athletic Director Chad Griffin confirmed that he is leaving the school at the end of the school year.
Griffin has been at the school 19 years as the soccer coach, and serving as AD for 14. His wife, Sherry, coached the softball team for 16 years.
Griffin said Sherry received an opportunity at Hebron Christian, and the family will be relocating when the school year ends. He will coach boys soccer and serve as Hebron Christian’s assistant AD.
Griffin has been named region athletic of the year multiple times.
The Cavaliers have won three volleyball titles and a flag football title under his tenure.
Griffin told WTOC in a text message, “We have been blessed with 19 years of Calvary being our home,” and said the relationships they’ve formed here are “very special”.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.