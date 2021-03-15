Chatham County mass vaccination site prepares for opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new state run mass vaccination site is just days away here in Savannah. It will be one of 9 in Georgia when it opens on St. Patrick’s Day.
Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) has officially taken over a Gulfstream parking lot to create a mass vaccination clinic. They will be able to give about 2,000 first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine starting Wednesday.
“We’re pretty much ready,” said Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, External Affairs Supervisor for GEMA. “Everything is in place we’re getting the vaccine in so we are ready for people to start coming and getting vaccinated.”
Crews are getting their last bit of training before opening a brand new mass vaccination site in Savannah. It will run from 8 am until 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday for the foreseeable future.
“Having the state come in and augment the local efforts that are already taking place for vaccinations it’s just huge,” said Dennis Jones, Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA.) “It shows the state cares about Chatham County and the surrounding areas.”
The GEMA site is a drive-thru and runs by appointment only. Leaders say it’s best to sign up using your smart phone. They can do about 30 cars every 15 minutes. The way it works is a greeter will check you in using your registration QR code, then you’ll do paperwork and get your shot before a period of observation.
“There’s no need for you to show up early whatever time your appointment is scheduled for that’s when you need to show up,” Rodriguez-Presley said. On average it’s taking us around 4-6 minutes or so to get people through you know from the time we get here until they have the vaccine in their arm.”
About 80 people will be at the mass site daily making sure it runs smooth. Leaders say registration for Savannah’s Gulfstream site opened this morning and several have already signed up, but there’s more room.
“We really encourage everybody to get vaccinated” explained Jones. “I know there’s some hesitancy out in the community, but we do want you to get vaccinated it goes in a long run to making sure that we’re a resilient community and it goes to protect not only you but those around you.”
GEMA Leaders say there will be signs to help those with appointments find their way from exit 104 off of I-95.
