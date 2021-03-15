Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today. The will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower. It will also bring a wide range of temps with mid 60s north of the front and mid 70s south. The front will move back to the north Tuesday allowing everybody to see warmer temps. There is also a better chance for scattered showers and a possible storm. Another cold front moves in Wednesday and stalls just to our north into Thursday. This will keep our temps well above average. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds but and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front and move to our east.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 65-75.
Tonight will mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 58-62.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms then partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: E winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts late. Seas at 4-5 ft. Tonight: E at 10-15 kts with gust to 20 kts becoming SE at 5-10 kts after midnight, seas 4-6 ft subsiding to 3-4 ft after midnight. Tuesday: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft.
