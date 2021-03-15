Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area today. The will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower. It will also bring a wide range of temps with mid 60s north of the front and mid 70s south. The front will move back to the north Tuesday allowing everybody to see warmer temps. There is also a better chance for scattered showers and a possible storm. Another cold front moves in Wednesday and stalls just to our north into Thursday. This will keep our temps well above average. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! There will be scattered showers and the potential for some strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds but and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The best timing for severe weather is likely in the afternoon. The cold front pushes further south and east Friday into the weekend. Low pressure may develop along the front and move to our east.