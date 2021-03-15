Eat like the Irish with help from the 700 Kitchen Cooking School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mansion on Forsyth is also offering a safe way for you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The hotel’s 700 Kitchen Cooking School is offering a series of cooking classes this week. Each class will include the ingredients and cooking tools you need to make the food, plus a beverage pairing. You’ll learn how to make some classic Irish dishes with a little bit of a twist.
Classes are happening March 16 and 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., as well as March 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Each class is limited to 16 people. They cost $99 per person.
