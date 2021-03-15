Georgia’s expanded vaccine eligibility started Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Anyone 55 and older, plus those 16 years and older with high risk medical conditions, can get their COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia starting Monday, March 15.
Some estimates say that means about 65 percent of the state is now eligible to the get highly anticipated shot. Doctors say we could see a rush of people trying to make appointments.
“I do think there will be a large rush with every tier that is opened. You’ve got a good percentage of that tier of individuals that really have been waiting, just waiting for their time. And so, they are ready to go. They are ready to sign up at the first opportunity that they get and so many of the clinics will be busy. The question is are we going to have enough interest with those members in those tiers to get to where we need where we’re talking about 70-75 percent or more of those individuals pursuing vaccinations,” Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker said.
Dr. Thacker predicts it will take about six weeks to get through the current group and says they will be watching vaccine supply closely.
He thinks the increase in vaccine providers, including a mass site coming to Chatham County, will help.
Dr. Thacker says President Joe Biden’s goal to have everyone eligible by May 1 is achievable.
“I don’t think we’ll reach herd immunity and have everyone vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated by May 1, but I think the tiers will open and the supply chain will be able to support it,” Dr. Thacker said.
He said the bigger challenge is making sure there is equitable access to the vaccine. He believes if current trends continue, we could be close to herd immunity by the end of July, but there are several factors that affect that timeline.
