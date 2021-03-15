Georgia’s expanded vaccine eligibility started Monday

“I do think there will be a large rush with every tier that is opened. You’ve got a good percentage of that tier of individuals that really have been waiting, just waiting for their time. And so, they are ready to go. They are ready to sign up at the first opportunity that they get and so many of the clinics will be busy. The question is are we going to have enough interest with those members in those tiers to get to where we need where we’re talking about 70-75 percent or more of those individuals pursuing vaccinations,” Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker said.