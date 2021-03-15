Grievance Committee to continue deliberating former Jesup police chief’s firing

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department chief was fired after some employees accused him of making sexually charged remarks, among other allegations.
The former chief had his grievance hearing Monday arguing his termination.
Former chief Mike Lane’s attorney said last week that the hearing was necessary because it gave him an opportunity to refute the allegations that led to his firing.
“Anytime they are disciplined or terminated or anything like that, they have the option to file a grievance,” Jesup Clerk Rose Marcus The grievance board decided Monday they would continue to deliberate the decision to fire Lane.
“We are going to decide what our next steps are. We are going to deliver it. We are not sure what the final decision will be we are going to go talk about that.”
Lane and his attorney focused on refuting allegations by three former employees stating Lane harassed women under his command.
“You’ve heard testimony here today, she referred to me as Daddy Mike, I always thought it was out of the respect she had for me as her boss.”
Lane and his attorney argued women volunteered to hug him, verbal comments were inaccurately represented, and some comments were initiated by one of the complainants.
“If the person who is now complaining initiated the conversation, that had the language in it, do you believe that constitutes sexual harassment?”
The city argued as the supervisor, Lane should have ended any inappropriate conversations as soon as they started.
“Is it appropriate for a superior officer to have a sexually charged conversation with the subordinate, regardless of who initiated it? No sir. That is all I have.”
After over a dozen witness testimonies, Lane could comment.
“That’s… I’m a hugger. I was raised in South Georgia. Miss Rose, every time I go up to City Hall, gets up from her desk and we hug next. It was never a sexual or inappropriate way. It was just a friendly hug.”
“She said that on more than 10 occasions you grabbed her by either touching her breast or her buttocks. Did you ever even want to do that?”
“No sir absolutely not.”
The city representative argued the termination be upheld.
“He admits that what he did was wrong. He admits if you listen to his testimony that he is subject to an adverse employment action under the personnel policy. He admits he needed to be punished. Those words came out of his mouth.”
While Lane and his attorney hope he faces at least a lesser punishment.
“In the middle. That’s where the right thing is.”
The grievance committee has three days to make a final decision.
